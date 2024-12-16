Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

