Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth about $3,596,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth about $3,485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000.

In other news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,315.38. This represents a 30.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ SVCO opened at $8.27 on Monday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company's solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

