Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth about $3,596,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth about $3,485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,315.38. This represents a 30.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on SVCO
Silvaco Group Price Performance
NASDAQ SVCO opened at $8.27 on Monday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.
Silvaco Group Profile
Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silvaco Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.