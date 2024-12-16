Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 100,454 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,454 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 50.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

ALX Oncology stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.04. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALXO

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

In other news, Director Rekha Hemrajani bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,150. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.