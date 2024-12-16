Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after buying an additional 169,333 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 165.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 399,257 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 199,187 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 504,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 429,084 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in EverQuote by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $638.44 million, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,517.40. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $33,181.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,716 shares of company stock valued at $188,810. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EverQuote

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.