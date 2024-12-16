Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

