Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,708,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 36,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,251,000 after buying an additional 56,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 885,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,674,000 after buying an additional 730,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

