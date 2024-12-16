Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 953 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 215.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 376,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,070,000 after purchasing an additional 257,016 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 311.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,413,000 after purchasing an additional 175,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after purchasing an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $200.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

