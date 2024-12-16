8,500 Shares in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Price Performance

CGCV opened at $27.25 on Monday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41.

