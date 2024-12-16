Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,729 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $63.48 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $70.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3112 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

