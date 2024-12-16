Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $224,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.