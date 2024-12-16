Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 6.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the second quarter worth about $737,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 398.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 74,886 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $91.59 on Monday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.52 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

