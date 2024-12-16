Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 4,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $252,113.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,040.07. The trade was a 13.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at $37,917,705.08. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,215 shares of company stock worth $23,806,670. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $68.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.