Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 4,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $252,113.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,040.07. The trade was a 13.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at $37,917,705.08. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,215 shares of company stock worth $23,806,670. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $68.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.66 and a beta of 0.74.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Intapp Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
