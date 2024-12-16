13,502 Shares in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of MARA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 624,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MARA by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MARA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Insider Activity at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,922 shares of company stock worth $2,628,007 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MARA Stock Performance

MARA stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 5.63. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

