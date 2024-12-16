Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,055 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 97,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.03. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

