Captrust Financial Advisors Has $217,000 Holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $68.30 on Monday. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $275.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

