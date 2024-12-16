Captrust Financial Advisors Has $213,000 Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ALV opened at $97.53 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

