1,852 Shares in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC stock opened at $121.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.43. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.72.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

