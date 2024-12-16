Captrust Financial Advisors Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 450.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $65,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,849.96. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECPG opened at $49.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $54.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.22). Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

