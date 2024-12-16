HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,401,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

