HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1,206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 149.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 291,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 174,866 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,238,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.66%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $377,344.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,888,924 shares in the company, valued at $66,011,913.40. This represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

