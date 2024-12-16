Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,249,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 4.0% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 18.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 455,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth $747,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of DMRC opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $741.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.70. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DMRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

