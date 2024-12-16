SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

XHE opened at $91.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $80.37 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The firm has a market cap of $278.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

