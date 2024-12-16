HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,988 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after buying an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 198,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 179,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of FIZZ opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.83. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $53.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Beverage

National Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.