Verition Fund Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,187 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,017,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 13,157.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,319,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,854 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,598,000. 272 Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,423,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company’s consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

