HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,329 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 79.0% in the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 109,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $120.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

