HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,438 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 695,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 90,105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 174,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $73.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $77.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.