Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 175,646 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CFB stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

