Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,212 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 420,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after buying an additional 83,799 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 522,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 338,354 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -90.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.48%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.