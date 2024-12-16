SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company's stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of STEW stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $16.83.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

