HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 12.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BioNTech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in BioNTech by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $120.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

