Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $81.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

