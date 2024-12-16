Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bachem Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BCHMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Bachem Stock Performance

BCHMF opened at $74.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.97. Bachem has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $74.45.

About Bachem

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

