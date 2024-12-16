Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 567,800 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 620,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.4 days.
Aritzia Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $35.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. Aritzia has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $38.16.
About Aritzia
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.