Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 567,800 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 620,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.4 days.

Aritzia Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $35.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. Aritzia has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $38.16.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

