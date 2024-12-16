HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $163.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.07. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $151.35 and a 52-week high of $183.64.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

