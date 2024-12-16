HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 899,946 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $9,431,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,407,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 221,768 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

