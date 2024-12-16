HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter worth about $786,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $127.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $93.82 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.81.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

