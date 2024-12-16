HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after acquiring an additional 430,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,609,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,670,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 168,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $186.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.87 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

