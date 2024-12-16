HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 17,890 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after buying an additional 233,783 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 188,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 104,610 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

