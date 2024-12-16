HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after purchasing an additional 782,588 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,342,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,210,000 after acquiring an additional 494,028 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $158,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,571,000 after purchasing an additional 648,808 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 482,017 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

