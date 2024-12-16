66,186 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSMU opened at $21.98 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.



The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

