HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,971,921 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 815,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after buying an additional 804,795 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,161.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 460,928 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after buying an additional 369,343 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $18.36 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

