VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 112,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 238,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 57,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BIZD opened at $16.84 on Monday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

