Captrust Financial Advisors Has $239,000 Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 76,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $844.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

