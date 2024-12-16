Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,853 BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

LCTU opened at $66.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

