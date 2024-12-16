Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,264 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $30.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

