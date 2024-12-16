Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 710 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $799,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $634.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

