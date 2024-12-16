Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 449 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 620.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 73.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 47.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $553.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $606.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.11.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $607.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $581.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -690.01 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $630.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

