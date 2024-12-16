Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,148 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

