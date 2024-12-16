UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Revolve Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $37.09 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,360. The trade was a 39.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 770,512 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,363. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.