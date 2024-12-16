Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,212,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,174,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 150.5% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $113.74 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.