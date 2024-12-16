Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,212,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,174,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 150.5% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $113.74 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
